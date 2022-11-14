WATCH: Pakistan cricket team receives rousing reception from fans in Australia after T20 World Cup defeat

The Pakistan cricket team received a rousing reception at their team hotel in Australia after losing the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday. Pakistan lost the final by five wickets after failing to defend a low-key total of 137 runs to miss out on their second T20 World Cup trophy.

It was a hard-fought final between the two teams as Pakistan and England gave their all in the battle for the ultimate trophy before Buttler's men managed to emerge on top. Ben Stokes slammed an unbeaten half-century to bail England out of trouble in the tricky run-chase and take them home comfortably with an over to spare.

While the Pakistani fans at the MCG were left dejected after their team's loss, some of them ensured they gave the payers a rousing reception back at the team hotel for their brilliant performance in the tournament. Not many had touted Pakistan to make it to the semi-finals after they lost their first two Super 12 matches in a row.

Also Read: Jos Buttler has created his own legacy: Ben Stokes lauds England captain after T20 World Cup triumph

But Babar Azam & Co. manage to bounce back strongly and went on to win their next four matches in a row to secure a spot in the final against England. A disappointing batting performance in the final, however, cost Pakistan the trophy at the MCG.

Watch video:

We greatly appreciate the support of fans throughout our #T20WorldCup campaign. pic.twitter.com/hEPMTdesUP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022 ×

Many in Pakistan were hoping for a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final in Adelaide after some stunning similarities were noticed in Pakistan's journey in the 1992 World Cup when compared to the team's journey in the T20 World Cup this year.

Also Read: We shouldn’t cultivate hate: Shahid Afridi reacts to Mohammed Shami's 'karma' tweet for Shoaib Akhtar

Imran Khan led Pakistan to their maiden World Cup title in 1992 after the team lost their first two matches in the tournament. Pakistan defeated England in the final that year. However, Babar failed to emulate the legendary all-rounder as England proved too good for Pakistan in the final.

With their triumph, England matched West Indies' record for most T20 World Cup titles won. Both teams have now won two trophies each. While England have won the titles in 2010 and 2022, West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.