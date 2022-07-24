You make us proud: PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others laud Neeraj Chopra after he wins historic silver for India

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 24) as he became the first Indian male athlete to win a medal at the showpiece event. After a wobbly start, Neeraj bounced back strongly as he produced a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt to finish second on the podium at the World Championships in Oregon, US.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada clinched the gold medal as he went on to successfully defend his title with a record-breaking throw of a staggering 90.54m. While the wind and the conditions were not favourable for the throwers in the final, Neeraj managed to ensure he ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj is the first Indian after the legendary Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. While it is the first-ever silver medal for India at the Worlds, it is the second medal overall for the country at the showpiece event making it a historic achievement for the 24-year-old javelin star.

Soon after his historic triumph, Twitter was abuzz with wishes for Neeraj, who has been enjoying a stellar run so far this season. Several notable personalities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's first-ever Olympic individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the javelin star.

Twitter lauds Neeraj Chopra for historic silver at World Athletics Championships:

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1.



Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon.



His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022 ×

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022 ×

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022 ×

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships for our country. Your best efforts have made our country proud in the world. Keep the flag flying high. Jai Hind — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 24, 2022 ×

Neeraj started the final with a foul throw in his first attempt after stepping out. He improved to 82.39m in his second attempt and went past the 86m-mark in his third attempt to edge closer to the bronze medal spot. In his fourth attempt, Neeraj produced his best throw of 88.13m to move to the second spot in what was a terrific comeback.

The Tokyo Olympics champion was under significant pressure ahead of his fourth attempt but did enough to secure a silver medal at the World Championships. With his triumph, Neeraj became the first Indian to win a medal at the Olympics and the World Athletics Championships.