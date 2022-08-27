‘You learn from mistakes’- Rohit Sharma on how T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan affected India's Asia Cup prep

Arch-nemeses India and Pakistan currently find themselves on a collision course, hurtling towards a match that will effectively kick off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, the Indian team's skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the media to offer fans some insight into the team's mindset, their plan of action and the physical and mental status of the players on the team.

While discussing the same, he was asked about India's most recent match against their arch-rivals, which took place back in 2021 at the same venue where they are currently slated to compete in.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit was thoroughly outperformed by The Shaheens by 10 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup clash. The loss marked India's first loss at the hands of Pakistan in a World Cup setting.

However, Sharma admitted that although the loss did affect team morale initially, they had learnt from the loss. Highlighting the importance of moving past the loss, he asserted that the Men in Blue are all set to avenge their fateful loss.

"Yes, that loss did hurt us but some time has passed since that game was played. So, for us, we have got another challenge in front of us now. There is no point thinking about that loss now.

"Since then, we have played a lot of games and we have tried to correct our mistakes. You learn from mistakes, it is a fresh start for us.

"The team is coming out of playing a lot of T20 cricket, and we know now to win games. Opposition will challenge you, but you need to find ways to counter that. The losses obviously hurt, but we have moved on from that loss."