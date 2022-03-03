You can do better: Serena Williams lashes out at top newspaper for confusing her with sister Venus

Superstar tennis player Serena Williams has lashed out at a top newspaper, The New York Times, after it mistakenly used a photo of Serena's elder sister, Venus Williams, in a report on the former's venture capital firm.

Serena took to her official Twitter handle, on Wednesday (March 02), and shared a screenshot of the mistake along with the caption, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."

No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022 ×

Serena had recently launched an early-stage venture capital firm -- known as Serena Ventures -- and raised an inaugural fund of $111 million, as per a report carried out by The New York Times. Nonetheless, the newspaper's mistake made a lot of noise as several social media users pointed out the same and it became a talking point before Serena herself jumped into the bandwagon.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | 'Sport brings in great culture and peace' - Ropan Bopanna on changes in tennis amid Ukraine crisis

At present, the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena is out of the top 50 in the world rankings. It is the first time after 16 years that she has dropped out of the top 50. At 40, the American player occupies the 59th position and can see herself go further down in the rankings in the ongoing calendar year. For the unversed, she had opted out of the first-ever Grand Slam of 2022, i.e. the Australian Open, due to fitness concerns.

Back then, she had stated, "While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete. Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," she had added.