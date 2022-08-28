You can create the hype, I will focus on the match: Rohit Sharma ahead of high-pressure Pakistan clash

India captain Rohit Sharma has played down the hype surrounding the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit said he will treat the high-profile encounter as just another game and won't stress too much about India's ten-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the last meeting between the two sides at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Pakistan thrash the Men in Blue by ten wickets in a lop-sided clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry at the same venue in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in cricket and there is a significant buzz surrounding the clash on Sunday. Millions of fans around the globe are likely to remain glued to their TV screens when the two giants take on each other in what promises to be a cracker.

However, Indian skipper Rohit wants to treat it as just another game. "The mood in the camp is buzzing. It is a fresh tournament. New start. No point thinking about the loss. We need not think what happened in the past. We also want to move in the forward direction. It is always challenging to play Pakistan but what is important for us is what we want to achieve together than thinking about the opposition," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"You people can create the hype, I'll focus on the match," he added.

Rohit had led India to a memorable triumph at the Asia Cup in 2018. He was serving as the stand-in captain of the team back then in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. However, Rohit is now the permanent skipper and will be looking to make a mark against Pakistan on Sunday.

India are missing fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the tournament, but the Pakistan clah will mark the return of Virat Kohli after a short break. The batting maestro has been under fire over his lean patch with the willow and will be hopeful of sparking a turnaround against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

In what is a huge relief for the Indian batters, Pakistan are missing the services of left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had wreaked havoc on the Men in Blue in their last meeting. In Afridi's absence, the Indian batters will be looking to capitalise and take the Pakistan bowling attack to the cleaners.