'India might be thinking of revenge': Pakistan head coach issues warning to Babar & Co. ahead of India clash

Pakistan brought an end to their losing streak against India in World Cup matches last year after thrashing the Men in Blue by ten wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam & Co. produced a stunning all-round performance to outclass their arch-rivals and snap their 12-match losing streak.

India are all set to lock horns with Pakistan for the first time since the disappointing defeat in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). The arch-rivals will be looking to get the better of each other and get off to a winning start in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq issued a warning to his team and advised them not to dwell on the past. Mushtaq said Pakistan can look back to their comprehensive 10-wicket victory at the T20 World Cup last year to seek positives but facing India at the Asia Cup this year is an entirely different challenge.

"You definitely look at the past to get some positives and understand what better you could have done. India might be thinking of revenge for their defeat last year. But as far as Pakistan is concerned, I think they will know that they can't dwell on the past and be over-excited as it is all about a new day and a new challenge that lies ahead," Mushtaq told Sportskeeda.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Date, match time, predicted playing XIs and live streaming details

Both India and Pakistan will start the tournament as favourites having performed well in the Asia Cup over the year. While Pakistan are missing the services of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, India will be without their best fast bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. Both teams will hope for youngsters to soak in the pressure and deliver in the high-profile game.

Also Read: 'We also don't have Jasprit Bumrah': Sourav Ganguly reacts to Shaheen Afridi's absence

India have won on four occasions in the last five meetings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and defeated the Men in Green by 5 wickets in the only T20I game between them in the tournament. Despite missing Bumrah, India have enough firepower in their line-up to outclass Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.