You are one hell of a cricket player: AB de Villiers shares heartfelt wish for Virat Kohli on 34th birthday

South African cricket legend AB De Villiers sent a special wish to Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday. Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batters of the present era, was De Villiers' teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli and De Villiers shared a great rapport on the field when the duo represented RCB and their friendship has continued to blossom off the field. The South African great, who is currently in Bangalore, spoke about his bond with Kohli while sending him a special message in a video posted by RCB.

"Hello V, my biscuit. I hope you are doing well. I am currently in Bangalore. It’s quite ironic because I am sitting here and sending this message just to wish you a happy birthday on the fifth of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player. But you are a much better human being," De Villiers said in the video.

"Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man overall. Happy birthday, my bud, and all the very best with the World Cup to you and the whole Indian team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe you find South Africa in the final. It will be very entertaining. But happy birthday, Virri, have a great day, and I am thinking of you. Cheers," he went on.

A modern-day great himself, De Villiers spent eleven seasons at RCB, amassing 4,491 runs in 156 matches. He was the mainstay in the franchise's batting line-up along with Kohli before retiring from all formats of the game in November last year.

Kohli, on the other hand, has been in terrific form for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 having already scored three half-centuries in four matches. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 220 runs from four matches and will be hoping to continue his purple patch when India take on Bangladesh in their final Super 12 clash on Sunday.

Kohli had headed into the tournament after dealing with a prolonged lean patch with the bat and was constantly criticised by fans and former cricketers. However, he bounced back in style and has proven why he remains an integral part of the Indian batting line-up across all three formats.