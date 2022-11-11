WWE: Logal Paul hints at potential WrestleMania 39 match against John Cena

Logan Paul has already established himself as a capable member of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) member and the YouTuber has dropped a massive hint regarding his potential opponent in WrestleMania 39. Paul, who faced Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event for the championship, can be all set to face company legend John Cena if rumours are to be believed.

Paul was conducting a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter and when asked about a report that suggested Cena can be returning to face Paul at WrestleMania, he responded with an emoji.

Paul is currently recovering from an ACL injury that he picked up during his match against Reigns in Saudi Arabia. The YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler impressed everyone with his performance in the event and although he is currently out with injury, his involvement in next year’s WrestleMania event against a mammoth star like Cena has already cause massive online excitement.

Cena has been missing from the WWE for quite some time with his final match incidentally taking place against Reigns at Summerslam 2021. Cena is currently one championship away from breaking Ric Flair’s record as the most successful wrestler in WWE history and considering the long-time rivalry with Reigns, fans expect him to make his eventual return to the promotion.

Cena has been working in multiple movies in Hollywood and during his absence from WWE, he has become a major movie star. Apart from Cena, the Rock is also rumoured to be make his in-ring return against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.