WWE 2022: Triple H officially retires 24/7 Championship after Nikki Cross win  

After persisting with it for three years, the WWE management headed by Triple H has officially retired the 24/7 Championship. The confirmation came from the Superstars page of WWE.com, which has listed the title as being in existence from 2019–2022. The decision to end the 24/7 Championship came days after Nikki Cross beat Dana Brooke to claim the marquee title. After the smackdown, Cross can be seen dumping the title in the trash in a backstage segment while walking alongside Damage CTRL, seeming to convey the fate of the belt. She can then be seen walking away with the title lying on the floor.

Later that night, Brooke reacted to Cross' gesture via Twitter.

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate... LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe, (sic)" Brooke tweeted.

Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title and tried to throw it in the trash can 👀 pic.twitter.com/nI2bpIJrel — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) November 8, 2022 ×

It seems her unceremonious act was well received by the top management of the WWE, who finally decided to bid adieu to the flagging event.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has officially been retired. pic.twitter.com/Kd95uOPPAs — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 9, 2022 ×

The Championship was first introduced by wrestling legend Mick Foley. The rule was almost similar to the WWE Hardcore Championship where it could be defended anywhere at any time.

The 24/7 event had a total of 195 title reigns in just three-and-a-half years, with R-Truth holding the most title for 53 times of 415 recognized days.

The second closest person with regards to holding the title was Brooke with 15 reigns for 336 days.

Reggie had the longest 24/7 Championship reign in history at 112 days from July to November of 2021.

The title had a brief pause for a while after Vince McMahon retired, and the new regime headed by Triple H was disinterested as McMahon in making the title a priority.

