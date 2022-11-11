WWE latest: Bray Wyatt wants Triple H to bring back two of star wrestlers

It is Bray Wyatt's second stint with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The wrestler returned to WWE just last month. But while he gears up to fight in the ring, the wrestler wants Triple H to bring back two released stars. Media reports are buzzing with the news.

If Wyatt has his way, we may soon see his real-life brother Bo Dallas and former ally Erick Rowan back in the WWE ring. And if buzz is to be believed, Wyatt may soon get nod from WWE's higher-ups. Media reports are pointing at the current 'sway' Wyatt is having in WWE.

New 'Wyatt 6' in the pipeline?

Rumours are doing rounds that Bray Wyatt may be planning to launch a new 'Wyatt 6' faction in WWE. Karrion Kross and Liv Morgan are believed to be joining 'Wyatt 6'.

As reported by GiveMeSport, Triple H can sanction Bray Wyatt's moves. This is being touted as an indication of goodwill Wyatt is currently enjoying within WWE. If Wyatt wants it, it will happen.

Also Read | WWE 2022: Management unhappy with Braun Strowman's backstage issues

Bray Wyatt's current stint in WWE is proving to be a contrast to his last one. Previously Wyatt was unhappy with Vince McMahon and a lot of booking decisions around his character.

But now, he has been reported to be having an influence on his storyline direction.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE