WWE 2022: Management unhappy with Braun Strowman's backstage issues

WWE superstar Braun Strowman’s return to the arena isn’t going so great as questions are being raised over his commitment and discipline on backstage.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider Elite claimed that ‘The Monster Among Men’ has not been showing up on time and is infamous for leaving early, leading many to question whether he is serious about his second innings at the arena.

It is because of these problems that Strowman has not been promoted to the next level in WWE as he continues to misstep backstage and cause an issue for himself, he said.

“One of the things I heard from multiple people and we’re talking 4 different people was that there are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage scene and the locker room and is sometimes as one person put it, ‘His own worst enemy’ and ‘His worst advocate’”, Mike Johnson of PW Insider Elite was quoted as saying.

He further said that the management has been unhappy with Strowman’s backstage issues.

“They will be high on him and just when he gets to the point where you would think the next step would be putting him into the centrepiece position for the company something happens and he makes some kind of misstep backstage and people within management kind of cool on him and they take a step back.”

Braun returned to WWE television in September, becoming one of the biggest names to re-sign under Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's creative lead.

