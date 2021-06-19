WTC Final- 'Very disappointed': Shane Warne slams New Zealand for not including spinner

New Zealand decided to play all four-seamers due to overcast conditions and no spinners in their playing XI against India in the World Test Championship final at Rose Bowl. However, Australian legend Shane Warne was disappointed with BlackCaps for not including a spinner in their playing XI.

World Test Championship final finally kicked off on Day 2 after the first Day was abandoned without play due to a heavy downpour. However, the toss was underway on the second day and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first and revealed that the team will go ahead with an all-pace bowling attack as he felt that the overcast conditions will favour their star seamers.

Team India, on the other hand, decided to include two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Warne took to Twitter to slam Kiwis for the decision. He tweeted: "Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in," Warne said.

Team India started off well, despite testing conditions, Virat and Co. managed to get 146/3 before players were taken off due to bad light. Skipper Virat Kohli is nearing a crucial half-century.