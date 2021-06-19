WTC Final- 'Very disappointed': Shane Warne slams New Zealand for not including spinner

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 19, 2021, 09:39 PM(IST)

New Zealand's cricketers leave the ground led by captain Kane Williamson (C) after victory. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Team India, on the other hand, decided to include two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. 

New Zealand decided to play all four-seamers due to overcast conditions and no spinners in their playing XI against India in the World Test Championship final at Rose Bowl. However, Australian legend Shane Warne was disappointed with BlackCaps for not including a spinner in their playing XI. 

ALSO READ: WTC Final- 'India were proactive': Sanjay Bangar lauds Team India's opening pair

World Test Championship final finally kicked off on Day 2 after the first Day was abandoned without play due to a heavy downpour. However, the toss was underway on the second day and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first and revealed that the team will go ahead with an all-pace bowling attack as he felt that the overcast conditions will favour their star seamers. 

Team India, on the other hand, decided to include two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. 

Warne took to Twitter to slam Kiwis for the decision. He tweeted: "Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in," Warne said.

×

Team India started off well, despite testing conditions, Virat and Co. managed to get 146/3 before players were taken off due to bad light. Skipper Virat Kohli is nearing a crucial half-century. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 19, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2021
WI
 VS
SA
281/8
(107.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 19, 2021 | Final - Day Bad Light
ICC World Test Championship Final, 2021
IND
146/3
(64.4 ov)
 VS
NZ
Full Scorecard →
Jun 10, 2021 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
(101.0 ov) 303
(41.1 ov) 122
VS
NZ
388 (119.1 ov)
41/2 (10.5 ov)
New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jun 10, 2021 | 1st Test
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2021
WI
(40.5 ov) 97
(64.0 ov) 162
VS
SA
322 (96.5 ov)
South Africa beat West Indies by an innings and 63 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App