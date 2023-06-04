WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood ruled out, Michael Neser replaces him in squad

Seamer Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the Australian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, as Michael Neser, who was in the reserves, replaced him. This blow means Scott Boland has almost sealed his place in the XI against India for the one-off Test, starting June 7th at the Oval in London.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, Hazlewood appeared in three matches and left ahead of the final league game owing to soreness in the left side. Upon reaching Australia, he trained at the SCG before flying to the UK for the extended winter, including the Ashes. Though he got ruled out of the India clash, chief selector Bailey insisted that Hazlewood remains in contention for the first Test against England in Edgbaston, starting June 16th.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light, but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule [the WTC final quickly followed by five Ashes Tests] means this is not a one-off Test match of us,” Bailey said.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks, we will need all of our fast bowling assets," the chief selector added.

Speaking of Neser, the right-arm all-rounder played for Glamorgan in the County Championship this season, and considering the uncertainty surrounding Hazlewood earlier, Neser and Sean Abbott left their clubs and began training for Australia as backups in Beckenham.

"Michael's county form has been strong, and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him," Bailey said. "He is a great strength to have as part of the fast-bowling group." Injury-hit Josh set to miss another milestone Test Josh Hazlewood has had a tough time dealing with injuries lately, having played in just four of the past 19 Tests. Against South Africa series in the last home season Hazlewood got ruled out with an Achilles issue. As a result, he missed the Border-Gavaskar series and the three-match ODIs that followed. Later, he joined the RCB camp around mid-April and spent the most time on the sidelines.

Even in his absence, Boland’s inclusion will benefit Australia as the Victorian seamer has impressive international credentials heading into WTC Final. Here is Australia’s squad for WTC Final against India – Marcus Harris, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser and Todd Murphy