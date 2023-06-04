WTC Final: 'No second chances,' says former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar on Rohit's role in title clash

Former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar thinks that skipper Rohit Sharma's role is going to crucial in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in England. Vengsarkar opined that Rohit's a big match player and he hopes for him to bring his A-game.

Speaking to media outlet Hindustan Times, Vengsarkar said, "Rohit's role will be very crucial both as a captain and also as an opener. He is a big match player and the occasion can't get any bigger than this. I hope he brings his A-game to the table."

While the former India cricketer said that Rohit's form isn't much of a concern, he said that switching back to red-ball cricket mode from the recently-concluded IPL is something of a concern.

"More than the form I think the fact that he will be straightaway coming to the Test match from T20s might be a bit of an issue. I wish they had a few practice games before the WTC final. When you go into a Test match as big as this and remember, there are no second chances, unlike a series, it is important you are prepared well," said the former India skipper.

Rohit is coming on the back of an average IPL where he scored 332 runs in 16 games at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 120. While the batting was clearly not up to the mark for a player of Rohit's caliber, the skipper once again took his side to playoffs despite not looking good earlier in the season.

Rohit's Test career, however, has been on the rise ever since he made his comeback to the side and then took over reins from Virat Kohli. The right-hand batsman had scored a hundred in first Test of India's last red-ball assignment which was the Border Gavaskar trophy in India.

Rohit also scored a hundred last time he played on the Oval in London, England where the WT Final is going to take place.

