Pakistan pull out of ODI series in Sri Lanka after SLC offers to host Asia Cup - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to playa limited-series in Sri Lanka after the latter's offer to host Asia Cup ODI tournament in September late this year.

The PCB is at loggerheads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after India's refusal to play in the neighboring country due to security issues. India has also rejected the hybrid model plan put forth by PCB chief Najam Sethi. Sri Lanka, a few day back, made itself available to host the tournament and miffed with the gesture, the PCB has now called off an ODI series, claimed a report by news agency PTI.

"It is clear indication that the PC is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan's turn to host the regional event at home," told a source to the PTI.

The report further claimed that PCB chief Najam Sethi is also not pleased with the Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket boards as well after both of them sided with the BCCI on the matter.

"Sethi expected Sri Lanka with whom Pakistan has long friendly relations, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to convince the Indian cricket board and other Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board members to go with the proposal put by Sethi and at least play three to four games in Pakistan of the Asia Cup before moving the tournament elsewhere. He is disappointed at the way things gave panned out in recent days specially when some of these board heads went to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final and met with the BCCI secretary Jay Shah," added the source further.

Notably, after India's refusal to play in Pakistan and the hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup, Pakistan too has threatened to pull out of the ICC ODI World Cup which is scheduled to held in India after the regional series.

