ICC seeks guarantee from Pakistan to play in ODI WC amid tussle over Asia Cup with India - Report

The tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over hosting of Asia Cup doesn't seem to get over anytime soon. After India decided to not visit its neighboring country for the ODI tournament, PCB has also threatened repeatedly to back out from the ICC ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year.

The PCB subsequently offered a hybrid model solution for the tournament and but India rejected that. The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, meanwhile, have travelled to Pakistan to seek guarantee from the board for their participation in the ODI World Cup. The reason for ICC's unease that if India agreed to PCB's hybrid model then Pakistan might as well ask for the same at the ODI WC.

According to a report by news agency PTI, ICC chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice have travelled to Pakistan for seek reassurances from the board over their participation in the ODI WC.

"The ICC and World Cup hosts, the BCCI are concerned with hybrid model being pushed by Najam Sethi who heads the cricket management committee of the PCB. Although the hybrid model has been suggested by Sethi for the Asia Cup which precedes the ICC event, the concern remains that once accepted for the regional event the PCB might also then ask the ICC to implement it for the World Cup when it comes to Pakistan playing in India," said a source abreast of proceedings to PTI.

"Naturally neither the ICC nor the BCCI want such a situation since Pakistan's unequivocal participation in matches in India would guarantee the success of Indo-Pakistan matches and also the tournament itself," added the source.

"The ICC officials are trying to work as a bridge between the PCB and BCCI and resolve the outstanding issues pertaining to the Asia Cup and World Cup," said the source further.



