WTC Final 2023-10 days to go: ICC announces prize money for India vs Australia WTC final | Details

WTC Final 2023: International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday the prize money for the winners and runner-ups of the World Test Championships (WTC) final between India and Australia slated to be played at The Oval, England from June 7 to June 11. The winners’ cheque is the same as that in the 2019-21 cycles, where New Zealand beat India in the final in Southampton.

The winners of the WTC final between India and Australia will get prize money of $1.6 million, while the runners-up will get $80,000, the ICC announced on Friday.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side was rewarded with $1.6 million two years ago courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa has earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. While England, who ended fourth will get $350,000. Sri Lanka, with a fifth-place finish, will earn $200,000, and numbers six to nine, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh, in that order, will get $100,000 each. India's preparation for the WTC Final 2023 The first batch of Indian players including Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav has landed in England early along with the support staff headed by coach Rahul Dravid. Under the watchful eyes of Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and trainer Soham Desai, the Indian cricketers had their first training session on Thursday.

Recently, Captain Virat Kohli also landed in England and shared a selfie on his official Instagram from London this morning. Kohli recently stated his determination to win the WTC final for India. "For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique," Kohli told JioCinema.

Senior player Cheteshwar Pujara is already in England for the last few weeks playing county cricket. This will be India’s second shot at getting their hands on the Test in as many editions. India was beaten by New Zealand in the last edition’s final under Kohli’s captaincy.