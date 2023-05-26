IND vs AUS WTC 2023: Here's your ultimate guide to World Test Championship Final between India and Australia

WTC Final 2023: ICC has announced the date for the World Test Championship final match between Australia and India at The Oval, London. The summit clash will be a five-day test match from June 7 to June 11. India and Australia hold first and second place in the ICC Test Teams Rankings. ICC has also announced that the winners of the WTC Final will take home $1.6 million in prize money. The runner-ups will also win $800,000. However, in case of a tie or draw, both teams will share the prize money, receiving $1.2 million each.

Here's everything you need to know about the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Date & Time

According to ICC, the second World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia will commence on June 7. The five-day test match will end on June 11, with June 12 as the 'reserve day.' The IND vs AUS match will start at 3 PM IST every day. The reserve day will cover up the lost playing time during the regular schedule. However, it will come in use only when there is one hour of lost playtime, but it can be up to a full day if required.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Venue

The Oval in south London will host the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia. The overall win percentage of Australia at The Oval is 18.42, while India's win percentage is 14.28. Australia's Mitch Marsh has been the most prolific at the venue, having taken 12 wickets in two test matches. For India, Virat Kohli has the most experience at The Oval.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Squad

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat