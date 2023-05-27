French Open 2023: Schedule, top seeds, prize money, live-streaming details and all you need to know
Story highlights
French Open 2023: The second of the Grand Slam tournaments is all set to start on Sunday, May 28 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Here is the entire schedule of the upcoming tournament with draws, prize money, live streaming details and more information.
French Open 2023: The second of the Grand Slam tournaments is all set to start on Sunday, May 28 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Here is the entire schedule of the upcoming tournament with draws, prize money, live streaming details and more information.
French Open 2023: This year’s French Open is all set to kick off on May 28, Sunday at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The clay court tournament will be played from May 28 to June 11, comprising singles, doubles and mixed doubles play. Junior and wheelchair tournaments are also scheduled during this time duration.
The defending champion in men’s singles and greatest of all time, Rafel Nadal withdrew ahead of the tournament due to an injury. This is the first time that 14-time champion Nadal has missed the tournament since his debut in 2005. Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in women’s singles.
French Open 2023: When will the tournament begin?
The second Grand slam and the only slam played on a clay court will begin on May 28. The event features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed double draw. The singles final will take place on Saturday, June 10. While the doubles final will be played on Sunday, June 11. Similarly, the mixed doubles final will take place on Thursday, June 8.
French Open 2023: Format
All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak sets format. If the third set reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played.
French Open 2023: Schedule
First Round – 28 & 29 & 30 May 2023
Second Round – 31 May & 1st June 2023
Third Round – 2nd & 3rd June 2023
Fourth Round – 4th & 5th June 2023
Quarterfinals – 6th & 7th June 2023
Semifinals – 8th & 9th June 2023
Final – 10th & 11th June 2023
French Open 2023: Defending champions
Men’s Singles: Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Women’s Singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)
Men’s Doubles: Jean Julien Rojer (Netherlands) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)
Women’s Doubles: Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic (France)
Mixed Doubles: Ena Shibahara (Japan) and Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)
French Open 2023: Most successful at French Open
Women
Chris Evert (USA): 7 titles (1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1986)
Steffi Graf (Germany): 6 titles (1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1999)
Men
Rafael Nadal (Spain): 14 titles (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)
Bjorn Borg (Sweden): 6 titles (1974, 1975,1978, 1979, 1980, 1981)
French Open 2023: Top seeds
Men’s Singles
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Daniil Medvedev
3. Novak Djokovic
4. Casper Ruud
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas
6. Holger Rune
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Jannik Sinner
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Felix Auger Aliassime
Women’s Singles
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Caroline Garcia
6. Coco Gauff
7. Ons Jabeur
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Petra Kvitova
French Open 2023: Notable absentees
Men - Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic
Women - Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, Emma Raducanu
French Open 2023: Prize money
Total prize money for the 2023 French Open is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros, about $54 million. The two singles champions each will receive the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros, about $2.5 million, that was paid out in 2019, before dipping for the next two years.
French Open 2023: Live-streaming details
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.