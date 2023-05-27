French Open 2023: Schedule, top seeds, prize money, live-streaming details and all you need to know

French Open 2023: This year’s French Open is all set to kick off on May 28, Sunday at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The clay court tournament will be played from May 28 to June 11, comprising singles, doubles and mixed doubles play. Junior and wheelchair tournaments are also scheduled during this time duration.

The defending champion in men’s singles and greatest of all time, Rafel Nadal withdrew ahead of the tournament due to an injury. This is the first time that 14-time champion Nadal has missed the tournament since his debut in 2005. Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in women’s singles.

French Open 2023: When will the tournament begin?

The second Grand slam and the only slam played on a clay court will begin on May 28. The event features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed double draw. The singles final will take place on Saturday, June 10. While the doubles final will be played on Sunday, June 11. Similarly, the mixed doubles final will take place on Thursday, June 8.

French Open 2023: Format

All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak sets format. If the third set reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played.

French Open 2023: Schedule

First Round – 28 & 29 & 30 May 2023