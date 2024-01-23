WPL 2024: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in opener on Feb 23 - Report
Story highlights
WPL 2024: Full schedule has been revealed, as per reports, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the opener on Feb 23.
The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on Feb 23 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 17. This time around, the entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.
As per reports, there will be a total of 22 games to be held in WPL 2024 edition. The final will be held on March 17 whereas the eliminator will be played on March 15. All the matches will kick off at 19:30 IST.
Also read: BCCI Awards: Ex-coach Ravi Shastri to receive lifetime achievement award, Gill to bag men's cricketer honour
WPL 2024: Full schedule
February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru
March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi
March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi
March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi
March 17 - Final in Delhi
The first season of the WPL was a huge hit. It instantly garnered attention and saw a good turnout as the entire season was held in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI beat Meg Lanning-led Delhi by seven wickets, in pursuit of 132, in the final of the first-ever season.
This time around, WPL 2 will take place in Delhi and Bengaluru as the BCCI is eager to slowly and steadily see the T20 league's growth. WPL will be followed by Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition in India. The dates for both the premier tournaments are expected to be out officially sooner than later.