WPL 2024: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in opener on Feb 23 - Report

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on Feb 23 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 17. This time around, the entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

As per reports, there will be a total of 22 games to be held in WPL 2024 edition. The final will be held on March 17 whereas the eliminator will be played on March 15. All the matches will kick off at 19:30 IST.

February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 - Final in Delhi

The first season of the WPL was a huge hit. It instantly garnered attention and saw a good turnout as the entire season was held in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI beat Meg Lanning-led Delhi by seven wickets, in pursuit of 132, in the final of the first-ever season.