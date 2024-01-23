BCCI Awards: Ex-coach Ravi Shastri to receive lifetime achievement award, Gill to bag men's cricketer honour

Ravi Shastri, India's 1983 World Cup-winning member, and the former national head coach, is set to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award in the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Awards, slated to take place in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 23). With this, the former all-rounder will join his ex-teammates Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani, and Kris Srikkanth amongst others in receiving the CK Nayudu Award for lifetime achievement.

Shastri, a veteran of 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, has been a committed servant of Indian cricket since his playing days. After fulfilling various roles for the team, he then served as team manager and head coach post-retirement. To date, he remains one of the most popular voices among commentators. Moreover, Indian opener Shubman Gill will also bag the men's cricketer honour for his outstanding run across formats in 2023.

The right-handed Gill ended 2023 with a whopping 2,154 runs in international cricket. He was last year's leading run-getter. He hit seven hundreds, including an ODI double hundred and a maiden T20I ton.

Apart from the lifetime achievement award, the Polly Umrigar Award for best men's international cricketer, the best international cricketer in women's cricket for India, best umpire and best domestic side awards are also likely to be announced in a star-studded event.

Notably, the BCCI awards ceremony returns after a long gap. It was last held in 2019, in the pre-Covid era, when Jasprit Bumrah bagged the men's cricketer honour. It is being held in Hyderabad as both India and England are in the city for the first of the five-match Test series, which gets underway on Jan 25 (Thursday).