WPL 2023: RCB star Ellyse Perry's INSPIRING act after loss against Delhi wins a million hearts

The Women's Premier League's (WPL) inaugural edition is almost at halfway mark but Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) are still to win a match. The star-studded Challengers are languishing at the bottom of the table with five losses in five matches.

Ellyse Perry, the star Australia all-rounder of the franchise, however, has won the hearts of people yet again with her off-field actions. After their latest match against Delhi Capitals, where Perry was the top-scorer with 67 from 52 balls, she was cleaning the RCB dugout, a gesture which won a million hearts.

The photos of her generous act are making rounds on social media and here are a few of them for you to look at:

Ellyse Perry has habit that after the match, she cleans her dugout and picks up bottles and garbage puts them in the dustbin. Ellyse Perry said - "I think wherever you play, you should respect".



Ellyse Perry - The GOAT, The Role model, The inspiration!

Ellyse Perry cleans her dugout, places then picks up all bottles and garbage after each match.



Great gesture from Perry. #WPL #RCB

A few days ago, on the occasion of Holi, Perry had gone viral for asking her followers if her pink hair after playing with colours will be permanent.

Nonetheless, if RCB have to stay alive in the tournament, they must win their fixture against the UP Warriorz Women on March 15. The Smriti Mandhana-led side lost their opening match against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs after conceding 223 runs in the first innings.

In the second match, RCB's batting faltered again as they lost by nine wickets to table-toppers Mumbai Indians after setting a target of 156 runs.

Bangalore came closest to win a match against Gujarat as they lost by a only 11 runs while chasing a mammoth total of 202. Their next drubbing was the worst among all as they lost against the UP Warriorz women by 10 wickets after scoring 138 runs in their innings.

The last of their five defeats came against the Delhi Capitals again as they lost by six wickets after scoring 150 runs with Perry top scoring for them, scoring 67.

RCB will surely be under pressure for their next fixture as they have not performed to the expectation for team which has names like Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt apart from India opener Smriti Mandhana.

