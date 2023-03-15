India captain Rohit Sharma opens up on Shreyas Iyer's back injury

The Border-Gavaskar series is over with India winning it 2-1 after the last Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. Australia was in strong position on a batting paradise, amassing 480 runs in the first innings. India too replied in the same manner as they scored 571/9 with right-hand batsman Shreyas Iyer not coming out to bat.

Iyer was taken to hospital on day four of the final Test for scans after complaining of back issues. The batsman had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to back injury as well before coming back in the side for the second Test in Delhi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, at the post-match presentation of Ahmedabad Test, spoke about Iyer's injury.

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," said the skipper.

Rohit further said that he doesn't know how long the batsman will take to recover.

"Obviously, that’s why he's not present here, so we don't know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great. I hope he recovers quickly and comes back and plays again," he added.

Due to the injury, Iyer has been sidelined from the upcoming ODI series against Australia as well. The three-match ODI series is set to begin from March 17 in Mumbai with next two matches scheduled in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai on March 19 and 22, respectively.

Iyer is also likely to be unavailable for the first few matches for his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as report by media outlet PTI says that he is set to be out for a prolonged period of time.

