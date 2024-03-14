Would've given Rohit Sharma one more season as Mumbai Indians captain: Yuvraj

Ahead of the IPL 2024 edition, which kicks off on March 22 in Chennai, all eyes are on Hardik Pandya who is set to commence his journey as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain. The MI management announced the big news in Dec 2023, after trading Hardik from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the mini-auction, that the all-rounder -- who made his IPL debut for MI in IPL 2015 -- will lead the side, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Under Rohit, MI became a force to reckon with; winning all five of their IPL titles in his leadership. He started leading the franchise midway during IPL 2013 and led them to the championship in the same year, winning four more in IPL 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Before IPL 2024's commencement, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh -- who was also part of MI in IPL 2019 -- stated that he would've given Rohit another season as captain and made Hardik his deputy.

In a video for host broadcasters Star Sports, Yuvraj said, "Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice-captain and see how the whole franchise works."

'I understand the franchise has to see the future but...'

Yuvraj further stated, "I understand from the franchise's point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it's a big decision. " He opined on Hardik and added, "In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side."

MI will open their campaign in IPL 2024 versus Hardik's previous franchise GT, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24 (Sunday).