World Cup Final: Shami strikes gold in his first over, removes Warner caught in slips - WATCH

Be it the group stage or the World Cup final, Mohammed Shami cannot stop picking wickets in his first over. India’s ace seamer sent a batter packing with a Jaffa for the nth time in this tournament. Bowling to veteran David Warner with the new ball, Shami, coming in from around the wicket, bowled it away from Warner only for him to fetch it and edge it to the slip cordon.

Shami removing Warner on seven brought more than 100,000 Indian fans present inside the stadium on their feet.

After Bumrah went for three fours in the first over, two off Travis Head and one from Warner, India needed a superhuman effort in the very next over to turn things around, and who better to do it than the highest wicket-taker, Mohammed Shami?

Unlike starting with Mohammed Siraj, Rohit asked Shami to take the new ball and deliver, which he did.

Coming in with momentum, confidence and whatnot on his back, Shami bowled a wide straightaway on the leg side before getting the big wicket of Warner caught in the first slip by Virat Kohli.

Mitchell Marsh tried putting India’s back against the wall with some dreamy shots, and although he succeeded in hitting a couple, including smashing Shami over the head for a six, he edged one to KL Rahul off Bumrah on 15.

With two wickets down inside the first five overs, India was back in the game, defending a modest 241 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia’s best batter, Steve Smith, entered the scene, hitting a four off Bumrah to silence the crowd. Before he could pounce on the momentum,

Bumrah bowled a slower delivery to trap him in front of the wickets. Though he didn’t review it, replays showed the ball was pitching outside.