World Cup 2023, WATCH: KL Rahul perishes to Mitchell Starc's reverse swing, India slump further

India slumped to another low after Mitchell Starc sent batter KL Rahul to the pavilion with more than eight overs to spare. Rahul, who had been holding the innings together after Australia applied the chokehold, departed while playing a reverse swinging delivery from the left-armer.

In the 42nd over with the scoreboard reading 203, Rahul was setting up the innings to tee off at the back end with Suryakumar Yafdav at the other end. However, with the ball reverse swinging in the last few overs, captain pat Cummins introduced his strike bowler into the attack.

Starc started the over by coming from over the wicket but quickly changed it to around the wicket. As soon as he changed the angle, the ball started playing tricks. The seamer bowled a good length ball on the sixth stump line that nipped around before and after pitching, forcing Rahul to play at it.

The Indian batter went feeling for it and the ball took the outside edge which was safely pouched by Josh Inglis behind the stumps. India vs Australia



Put into bat first by Australia, India were off to a brisk start, courtesy of a solid 47-run innings from Rohit Sharma. However, the wheels started coming by the 11th over when India lost three wickets.

From thereon, India got no momentum by their side as Australia applied the squeeze with India scoring only two boundaries between 11th to 42nd over.

As of the last update, India had lost eight wickets with more than five overs to spare.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj