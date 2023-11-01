World Cup 2023: Faf du Plessis says he started 'weeping' inconsolably after 2015 semifinal defeat against NZ

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has revealed that he and several other players cried inconsolably after the team lost the 2015 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of the South Africa v New Zealand World Cup league encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Du Plessis made the revelation, adding that it was a rare instance in his cricketing career when he wept like that.

“When we were batting first and the rain comes, what people forget to mention is that all their front line bowlers were finished and we were definitely looking for 400. A shortened game brings someone like Brendon McCullum into the game and have a great start. We had one or two chances, it wasn’t all an unlucky game,” Du Plessis told host broadcaster Star Sports.

The match was a rain-curtailed affair South Africa were stopped in the tracks when they looked all certain to put a 350+ total on the board. As a result, New Zealand were set a total according to the adjustments made under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) system. Riding on Grant Elliot's match-winning knock, NZ got over the line and South Africa had to endure a heartbreaking exit.

“But, after that game ‘oh my word!’, I have never seen a change room so shattered. The last time I cried this much when I saw Lion King as a youngster. After that day I sat and started weeping in the dressing room, I just couldn’t stop crying," said Du Plessis.

"I looked around and saw 8-9 guys absolutely broken. It’s the best game of cricket that I have been part of and also the worst after everything happened."

South Africa vs New Zealand

Four years after that fateful match, the two teams are clashing for the first time in the ODI format. South Africa lost the toss and were put into bat first by Tom Latham. As of the last update, the Proteas had lost captain Temba Bavuma who departed after scoring a brisk 24-run inning.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult