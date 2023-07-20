With all eyes on Asia Cup, World Cup, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill could be rested for Ireland T20Is - Reports

The BCCI is contemplating resting more star players for the Ireland T20Is, with the latest reports suggesting the board might also rest stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill to manage their workload ahead of the packed calendar. Considering regular players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain out of contention from this short series, the addition of these two players to the list indicates BCCI is not risking anyone as Asia Cup and home World Cup approaches.

Considering both are prime players in India’s white-ball scheme for the 2023 World Cup, managing their workload is BCCI’s priority. Given the ongoing West Indies series ends with the final two T20Is in Florida on August 12 and 13 and the team scheduled to leave for Dublin for the slated three T20Is starting August 18, all will fall on how these two players are feeling, per a comment from BCCI member on the matter.

As per a report in the Times of India (TOI), a source close to the information, without revealing any details, said, "Nothing is finalised yet, and it will also depend on how Hardik is feeling after the One-Dayers and T20s in the West Indies. There is travelling involved and only a short turnaround of three days before one flies from Florida to Dublin."

"With the World Cup being of primary importance, one has to factor in his workload. Let's not forget he will be Rohit's deputy in the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With India set to face West Indies in eight (three ODIs and five T20Is) matches in 18 days, Hardik will play a key role in it, and so will Shubman. Considering tight scheduling and back-to-back tours – which includes travelling to Ireland and then to Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 (from August 31 to September 17), BCCI could opt to rest several top players – who are sure starters for the World Cup.

All eyes on Bumrah’s return

While the newly-appointed selection committee is yet to finalise the squad for the Ireland T20Is, several reports have suggested Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Indian side for the first time since September 2022.

With Bumrah sending down eight to ten overs regularly at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, sources close to the update feel the ace seamer has almost regained complete fitness and could return sooner than expected.