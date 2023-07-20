Top star Jasprit Bumrah's absence is being felt dearly, feels ex-Australia quick Jason Gillespie

Former Australia quick Jason Gillespie feels Jasprit Bumrah’s absence is being felt dearly, and for what the India pacer brings to the table, his comeback would be grander for the Men in Blue. The ace seamer has been out of action since September last year due to a back injury.

As per the latest reports, he is training hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, preparing for his much-anticipated comeback during the Ireland series, which starts August 18th.

In an exclusive chat with Times of India, Gillespie, who starred for the Aussies during their golden period from the late 1990s to early 2000s, heaped praises on Bumrah, saying he is unlike every other pacer nowadays and with his ability to hit the pitch hard and cramp batters for room makes him special.

"I think his (Bumrah's) absence is being felt because he's one of the best bowlers in the world. Anytime a team is missing one of their best bowlers, it's going to have an effect on them. India definitely missed him. He's an immense bowler. He's a big tall man. He hits the pitch hard. He's a different style of bowler. From all the feedback I've heard from batsmen around the world, he hits the bat a lot. He's quicker than a lot of people than the speed gun suggests," Gillespie said as quoted by TOI.

In his absence, India suffered big time during the World T20 in Australia last year, going down by ten wickets against England in the semis. Also, for the second-straight time, India suffered a loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against the Oz at the Oval. Now, with India aiming to win the Asia Cup in the lead-up to the home World Cup later this year, Bumrah’s return will be a pivotal moment for India.

‘Players like Bumrah are gold-dust’

Talking highly of Bumrah, Gillespie noted that players like him are assets for any team, and his record in the limited white-ball games he played for India is nothing less than impressive. Gillespie added India needs Bumrah as he can change things around in no time.

"He (Bumrah) hits the bat a lot harder and a lot higher than you expect. Those sorts of bowlers are gold dust, and his record, for the amount of games he's played, is quite immense. His absence is being felt in Team India. Hopefully, he'll be back in the park really soon because we all want to see the best players playing. Bumrah is a wonderful, and we would love to see him on the park soon," the former Aussie quick added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Team is currently in the Caribbean Island for the long tour and will travel to Ireland for the three-match T20Is, where Bumrah is expected to make his comeback.