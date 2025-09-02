/WION Exclusive — The voice and the player: How Tania Sachdev lives two chess journeys at once

For most chess fans, watching a game is a few hours of following the moves on a board. For Tania Sachdev, it is a way of life—and one that unfolds in two very different worlds. On one hand, she is an International Master who has fought across the toughest tournaments, carrying India’s flag at world and Olympic stages. On the other, she is a voice of the game, one of the most popular commentators in international chess, bringing high-pressure battles to life for millions of fans around the globe.

Balancing the two is no easy task. Tania describes the life of a professional chess player as one filled with constant preparation. “It’s very solitary,” she admits. Hours are spent with engines, memorising lines, sharpening tactical vision, and working through endgame studies. The competition itself, whether on the national or global stage, brings its own mental pressure—where every move can decide months of hard work.

Commentary, however, is an entirely different beast. When she sits in front of the camera, Tania, who was in Chennai recently for the Red Bull India Armageddon event, steps into the role of a guide, entertainer, and analyst all at once. She has to break down complex strategies for beginners without losing the nuance for seasoned fans. She must track multiple boards simultaneously, anticipate variations, and still carry the conversation with energy and warmth. Unlike the player’s solitude, commentary is collaborative and immediate—it demands sharpness, quick wit, and the ability to connect.

“Both are intense in their own way,” she reflects. “As a player, you’re consumed by your own game. As a commentator, you live every game on every board—it’s exhausting, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.” Her transition into the commentary booth was almost natural. Known for her articulate style and ability to capture both the technical and human sides of the sport, she has been the face and voice of many of the biggest events of recent years. Whether it is the Candidates, the Olympiad, or online global tournaments, Tania has built a reputation as someone who makes chess engaging without oversimplifying it.