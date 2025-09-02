WION Exclusive - The woman who runs for India: How Sufiya Sufi is redefining ultra-endurance running

When Sufiya Sufi laces up her shoes, she doesn’t just run; she challenges the limits of human endurance. Known for conquering some of the toughest ultra-distance races across the globe, the Ajmer-born athlete has earned multiple Guinness World Records, including the iconic Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari run. But for Sufiya, running is more than a sport—it is a test of the mind, body, and spirit. “Ultra-running is 90 per cent a mental battle,” she said in an exclusive conversation with WION. “If your mind gives up, no matter how strong your body is, you cannot move forward. My philosophy has always been simple: when I take on a challenge, I have to complete it. The mindset should be one of do or die.”

Among her many records, it is the first one—the 4,000-km run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari—that holds a special place. “They say the first achievement in life stays closest to your heart. For me, it was that run. Everything was new, the experience, the learning. It shaped the athlete I am today.”

That journey not only tested her endurance but also forged her connection with the Indian Army, a bond that has since defined much of her career. Along the route, dusty and exhausted, she recalls being handed lemon water by a soldier who had noticed her struggling. “They supported me selflessly, without me even asking. That’s when I felt the depth of their discipline and sacrifice. Since then, I decided to dedicate some of my runs as a tribute to the armed forces.”

The Mental and Physical Game

Sufiya attributes much of her resilience to meditation, yoga, and disciplined routines. “I’ve always been stubborn in a way. If I take something on my head, I finish it. But meditation and deep breathing have helped me keep my mind steady through long, painful stretches.”

Her diet is simple but effective. “I don’t follow a strict diet, but I focus on protein intake. As an athlete, I need nearly double the protein of a normal person. I try to cover at least 50% of my daily protein at breakfast, in case travel or training interrupts meals later.” Unlike some athletes who experiment with one-meal-a-day regimens, she says ultra-runners need at least three full meals plus calorie loading before long runs. “When you’re running 100 to 200 kilometers a day, calorie intake becomes a survival strategy.”

Adapting to Extremes

From the deserts of Qatar to the Himalayan ranges of Ladakh, Sufiya has tested herself in some of the most extreme conditions. “Adaptation is the key,” she explains. “In high altitudes like Ladakh, you can’t just land and start running 100 kilometers. Acclimatization is critical. Mountain athletes have naturally stronger lungs, so for outsiders, training and gradual adaptation become the biggest challenge.” She’s candid about the struggles of competing against local runners. “Their lung capacity is naturally superior. For us, training has to build that strength artificially. That’s what makes adaptation so tough.”

Preparing for the Fastest Run Around the World

Now, Sufiya is planning the biggest challenge of her life: the fastest run around the world. The project has been in the works for over two years, with her partner and husband, Vikas, managing logistics.

“This is not just about physical endurance—it’s about logistics, visas, teams, routes, backup,” she says. “We’ve charted at least four different routes, trying to avoid conflict zones or areas with political controversies. Even then, there will be stretches where I’ll run in minus 40°C, and others where it’s 50°C. Extreme conditions are inevitable.” For Sufiya, the attempt is as much about global recognition as it is about inspiring others. “Every athlete runs races, but I believe in pushing limits to do something different. I want to set an example that what looks impossible can be achieved.”

A Career Born of Frustration

Her journey to ultra-running wasn’t straightforward. After losing her father at 16, Sufiya moved to Delhi in 2008, joining the aviation industry to support her family. She worked nearly a decade in night shifts at Delhi airport before realizing she needed a new direction.

“Sometimes it’s not motivation but frustration that pushes you,” she admits. “My life felt robotic—work, sleep, repeat. I needed something to break that cycle. Running started as a hobby, just to stay fit, but it became my passion. In 2019, I quit my job and devoted myself fully to running. It was a huge risk, especially with no sports background, but I knew I couldn’t succeed while trying to balance both.” The risk paid off. Today, she is India’s leading ultra-runner, with global recognition and multiple world records.

The Support System

Behind her solo runs lies a small but determined team. Her coach, Rajinder Yadav, guides her when needed, while her husband Vikas is her constant support. “We are like a one-man army team,” she laughs. “But the support matters as much as the athlete’s effort.” Her long-standing partnership with Under Armour has also been pivotal. “They were my first professional partner, and they’ve stood by me for over six years. For an athlete, gear is not just clothing—it’s science. Shoes, clothing, technical support all play a huge role when you’re running in extreme terrains like Ladakh or deserts. The right gear can make or break performance.”

Running for a Cause

Beyond personal records, Sufiya sees running as a way to give back. Her symbolic runs, like the Kargil Vijay Challenge, are dedicated to the armed forces. “The army already lives the life we call adventure. Running for them is my way of showing gratitude. It’s not about timing, it’s about respect.”

With the fastest run around the world on the horizon, Sufiya Sufi continues to push boundaries. From a ground handling officer at Delhi airport to a world-record-holding athlete, her journey is proof of grit, discipline, and the will to endure.