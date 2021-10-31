Winless in 18 years! Can Virat Kohli-led India break the jinx against New Zealand in ICC events?

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in a must-win Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). The much-anticipated encounter will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is touted as a 'virtual quarterfinal' and is likely to decide the fate of the two teams in the tournament.

While a win tonight will see India remain in the race to finish in the top four, a defeat might significantly damage their chances of qualifying for the semifinals after the ten-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opener. India ae currently placed fifth on the points table while New Zealand are fourth after defeats in their respective opening matches against Pakistan.

The winner of Sunday's clash will be in a strong position to finish second and qualify for the knockouts along with Pakistan, who have three wins in three matches so far. India and New Zealand will be meeting for the third time in the T20 World Cup with having ended on the losing side on both occasions so far.

While the two teams are among the most consistent sides when it comes to major ICC events, India have remained winless against the Kiwis in ICC events since 2003. The Men in Blue last won against New Zealand in an ICC event during the 2003 ODI World Cup and have since lost four encounters against them in ICC events, including two matches in T20 World Cup.

India's last victory against New Zealand in an ICC event came as many as 18 years back. Virat Kohli & Co. will be eager to break the losing streak in Dubai on Sunday and end the Kiwi jinx to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final alive.

Also Read: Shardul to replace Hardik? India's predicted playing XI for New Zealand clash in T20 WC 2021

Here's a look at India's meetings against New Zealand in ICC events since 2003:

T20 World Cup 2007

India lost against New Zealand by ten runs in the group stages after failing to chase down the target of 191 runs. It was India's only defeat in their entire campaign as they went on to become the maiden T20 World Cup champions under MS Dhoni.

T20 World Cup 2016

India's second meeting against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup came in Nagpur, in 2016. The hosts lost the low-scoring game by 47 runs after being bundled out for a paltry 79 runs while chasing the target of 127 runs.

ODI World Cup 2019

India met New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. The bowlers did well to restrict the Kiwis on 239 before rain halted play and the match was forced into the reserve day. India got off to a woeful start in the run-chase the next day and the top-order collapsed in no time. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni brought the Men in Blue close to victory with half-centuries apiece but failed to take them over the line.

Also Read: Will Kohli & Co. break the jinx? A look at India's record against NZ in T20 World Cup

World Test Championship final 2021

India lost the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship against New Zealand by eight wickets. The final was set up for a thrilling finish on the final day but Kiwi bowlers ran riot as India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings and gave away the game.