/Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic surpasses Federer, just one step away from century of wins

Novak Djokovic is on a quest to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. The Serbian stalwart has reached the third round of Wimbledon 2025, continuing his chase for more history on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Djokovic edged past Britain’s Dan Evans in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 in total dominance. However, beyond the win, it was a historic evening at Centre Court as Djokovic created a new Wimbledon milestone.

This victory marked his 19th appearance in the third round at Wimbledon in the Open Era - the most by any male player, surpassing the legendary Roger Federer’s record. It also became Djokovic's 99th career win at Wimbledon, bringing him within touching distance of a century of wins at the oldest Grand Slam.

The seven-time champion at SW19 is aiming for an eighth title, which would tie Federer’s all-time Wimbledon record for men.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic cheekily reflected on the milestone, saying, “Nineteen times, that’s a great stat. That’s probably almost as much as Sinner and Alcaraz have years in their lives.”

His comment referenced Carlos Alcaraz (22) and Jannik Sinner (23), two of the new-generation stars who are also battling for glory in this year’s draw.

As the draw tightens, all eyes will be on whether Djokovic can lift the silver trophy once again and hit the magical 25 mark. Novak is set to face his countryman Miomir Kecmanović in the third round on Saturday (Jul 5).