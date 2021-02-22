'Will get to learn from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav on maiden India call-up

There were some new faces in the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against England, starting from March 12 in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been piling runs in the domestic circuit and IPL, was one of the names who got his maiden Team India call-up for the series. After earning his Team India call-up, Suryakumar Yadav has said that he can’t wait to learn from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other players from the team.

Suryakumar has been scoring runs for fun in the domestic arena and had amassed 480 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. While fans were left disappointed to not see his name for the Australian tour, the Indian selectors rewarded him with a call-up for the England series.

"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there,” Suryakumar told Sports Today.

ALSO READ: Graeme Swann names key player for England in the pink-ball Test

"I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spend quality time, grasp as much as I can," Suryakumar added.

SKY is one of the three maiden call-up earners in the Indian squad along with Mumbai Indians team-mate and Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

"There were a few instances during the IPL where I used to dream about winning games for India and I think the opportunity for me has come at the right time. It's on me how I take it and how I make full use of it.

ALSO READ: Focus on cricket, not on pitch: Rohit Sharma's message to experts

"Not thinking about too much, I would say, I would go one step at a time, take one game at a time. I have a few plan. Obviously, I would love to go ahead and explore in this series," Surya said.

All five matches of the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad will be hosted by world’s largest stadium – Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.