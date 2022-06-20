Will Cheteshwar Pujara open against England in KL Rahul's absence? BCCI's post hints at India's opening pair

India were handed a huge blow ahead of the all-important one-off 5th Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham after KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury. The opening batter had earlier missed the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa at home after suffering a groin injury and is set to remain on the sidelines ahead of the Test match against England.

Rahul was named captain of the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the five T20Is against South Africa. However, he was ruled out of the series ahead of the opening game and will not return to the team for the upcoming Ireland and England tours. While India have not named his replacement for the England Test, there were speculations about Cheteshwar Pujara being promoted as an opener in his absence.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently took to social media to post footage from India's training sessions at Leicestershire and hinted at India's opening pair for the Test match. With captain Rohit Sharma confirmed to open the innings, there was a tussle between Pujara and Shubman Gill for the second spot.

However, BCCI's post has now hinted that Rohit will open the batting with Gill in the upcoming four-day warm-up match in Leicestershire followed by the 5th Test against England. "#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session," BCCI captioned their post with pictures of Gill and Rohit batting in the nets.

The 5th Test was originally scheduled to be played in Manchester last year during India's tour of England. However, it was postponed due to COVID-19 and will now be completed in Edgbaston in July. It will be the final game of the five-match series between the two teams which is currently locked at 2-1 in India's favour.

Rahul's absence is a huge blow for the Indian team considering he was one of the top performers for the visitors during their tour of England last year. Rahul was enjoying a prolific run with the willow and amassed 315 runs in 4 matches as an opener to help India take a 2-1 lead in the series.

If India manage to win or draw the Test match, it will be a historic series win for the visitors. India have never won a Test series in England since 2007 and this will be their first triumph on English soil in the whites since 2007.