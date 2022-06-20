11 years of Virat Kohli in Test cricket: Former India captain shares special video to relive memorable journey

Virat Kohli completed 11 years in Test cricket for the Indian cricket team on Monday (June 20). One of the greatest batters of all time, Kohli earned his maiden Test cap for India on this day eleven years ago. He played his first Test match for the country against West Indies at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. It has since been a memorable journey for the run machine in the whites for Team India.

Kohli didn't have the ideal start in his debut Test match as he could only manage scores of 4 and 15 runs across two innings against West Indies. However, there has been no looking back ever since as he went on to establish his credentials as one of the best in the world.

He has come a long way since his debut in Jamaica and has already played over 100 Test matches for India. He has amassed 8043 runs in 101 matches at averaging a brilliant 49.95 with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties to his name. He has been instrumental in helping India dominate in Test cricket over the last few years and has had a phenomenal journey so far.

Also Read: WATCH - Wasim Akram sends fans on nostalgia trip as he cleans up Michael Atherton in charity game

Kohli took to social media on Monday to share a special video reliving his memorable journey in the longest format after completing 11 years in whites for the Indian team. "Time flies," Kohli captioned the post.

Apart from being a prolific run-getter with the bat, Kohli also went on to become India's most successful Test captain of all time after taking over the reins from MS Dhoni. He was appointed as India's full-time Test skipper in 2015 and led the team in a total of 68 matches before stepping down in January 2022.

Also Read: No stamp that says Rishabh Pant will surely play in T20 WC 2022: Ex-India pacer makes big statement

He led India to 40 wins in 68 games - the most by any captain in the history of Indian cricket. He surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Test captain the country has ever produced and also became the most successful Test captain in Asia.

Kohli led India to some memorable wins both at home and away from home, including a historic Test series win in Australia Down Under. Under Kohli's captaincy, India had won their maiden Test series on Australian soil in 2019. He also led India to the final of the World Test Championship last year.