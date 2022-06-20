WATCH: Wasim Akram sends cricket fans on nostalgia trip as he cleans up Michael Atherton in charity game

Wasim Akram is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game. The former Pakistan cricketer was known for his brilliant in-swinging yorkers during his playing days and it seems he can still nail one of those to perfection despite having retired from cricket nearly two decades ago. Akram recently rolled back the years during a charity match between some of the legends of the game.

The celebrity charity match was organised in the remembrance of the late Shane Warne, who tragically passed away earlier this year after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. The charity match featured some of the cricketing greats like Akram, Brian Lara, the legendary Clive Lloyd and Atherton among others.

During the game, Akram produced a lethal in-swinging yorker against Atherton to clean up the former England captain and send cricket fans on a nostalgia trip. The toe-crushing yorker from the former Pakistan pacer rattled Atherton's middle and leg stump as he was seen departing with a smile. The video of the dismissal has since gone viral on social media with fans hailing Akram.

A classic @wasimakramlive inswinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton!



These legends are playing in the @WellbeingofWmen Celebrity Charity Match in remembrance of the great Shane Warne

Akram and Atherton came up against each other on several occasions during their playing days and the former Pakistan pacer managed to get the better of the ex-England captain in a few matches. The duo also played together for English county side Lancashire.

After dismissing him once again in the charity game recently, Akram took to Twitter to pull Atherton's leg and remind him that 'some things will stay the same'. “Sorry @Athersmike we might get older, but some things will stay the same," Akram wrote in a tweet replying to a video of the former England skipper's dismissal.

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same !

Akram is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game and was the first-ever bowler to reach 500 wickets in ODIs. The Pakistan legend picked up a total of 502 ODI wickets in his career in 356 matches at an average of 23.52. He also picked up 414 wickets in 104 Test matches and is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in international cricket.