WATCH: Netizens divided over Ruturaj Gaikwad's behaviour with groundsman in Bengaluru T20I

India and South Africa locked horns in the fifth and final T20I at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday evening (June 19). Much to the dismay of the fans at the stadium, only 3.3 overs of play was possible -- with hosts 21 for 2 -- as the entire proceedings led to a no-result due to persistent rain.

Before the start of play, when rain was out of the picture, Rishabh Pant-led India had lost the coin toss -- for the fifth time in a row -- and were asked to bat first. Just when the players came out for the start of the match, rain made its presence felt and both camps went back to their respective dressing rooms. Just then, a video of Ruturaj Gaikwad's interaction with a groundsman went viral.

In the video, the groundsman was in the Indian dressing room and asked Ruturaj for a quick selfie. To this, the 25-year-old Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) and India opener asked him to maintain distance and, instead, interacted with his follow teammates. While many have slammed Ruturaj for his inappropriate behaviour, some have also supported the batter as outsiders and cellphones are prohibited in dugouts. Here are some reactions as netizens on Twitter are divided over Ruturaj's behaviour with the groundsman:

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jIXWvUdqIX — Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 19, 2022 ×

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma ❤️#INDvSA #IndvsSa pic.twitter.com/Y2IEDsJShj — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 19, 2022 ×

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this👎 pic.twitter.com/Qj6YoXIPUa — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) June 19, 2022 ×

Nah... Nothing wrong. You are not allowed in the dug out first of all. And last IPL, one bookie was caught masquerading as a groundsman at Kotla https://t.co/5f0j5lkuOv — Prithvi (@Puneite_) June 19, 2022 ×

Definitely! Already he got affected with covid twice so nothing wrong. — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) June 19, 2022 ×

Talking about the India-SA T20I series, the two sides had to share the trophy after the final match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru. Speaking about Ruturaj, he returned with a solitary fifty in five outings and will like to make the most of his opportunities in India's upcoming two-match T20I series versus Ireland.