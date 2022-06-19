'Wasn't the plan': Rahul Dravid opens up on working with 6 different captains as India head coach

India legend Rahul Dravid has had to work with a number of different captains since taking over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team last year. Dravid was appointed as the coach of the Men in Blue after former head coach Ravi Shastri's contract expired following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. Dravid has seen overseen a huge transition in Indian cricket.

After Shastri's departure, Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian T20I team before he was also asked to let go of Test and ODI captaincy paving way for Rohit Sharma to take over as India's captain across all three formats. However, with injuries and COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, Dravid has had to work with not just Kohli and Rohit but many other players leading the side.

Opening up about the regular changes in the leadership of the Indian team, head coach Dravid said it is not something that the team management had planned for but it has been due to COVID, injuries and workload management that a number of captains have had to be installed over the last few months.

"Probably been 6 captains in the last 8 months that I have had to work it. Which wasn't the plan when I first started. But it is the nature of COVID, the nature of the number of games we play, it is about managing the workload of the squad," Dravid said on Star Sports ahead of the start of India's 5th T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19)

"Few changes in captaincy means I have had to work with quite a few people over the last few months which in itself has been challenging but great fun too. It's good a lot of guys have got to lead the team and given us the opportunity to create leaders in the group," he added.

While Rishabh Pant is leading the side in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa after Rohit was rested and KL Rahul got injured ahead of the series-opener, Dravid had worked with Kohli during the South Africa Test series before Rahul led the side in his absence.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane also led the team in a Test match against New Zealand last year in the absence of both Kohli and Rohit while Dravid had also worked with Shikhar Dhawan during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year before being appointed as India's head coach permanently.

India are currently taking on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home which is locked at 1-1 after the hosts defeated the Proteas in back-to-back matches following two losses on the trot in the first two games. India will be hoping to clinch the series by winning their third game on the bounce when they take on South Africa in the 5th T20I on Sunday.