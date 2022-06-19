'You still have some cricket left': Rohit Sharma's old chat with Dinesh Karthik goes viral after his comeback

Dinesh Karthik has scripted a fairytale redemption tale with his batting exploits for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian cricket team. Karthik emerged as a brilliant finisher for RCB in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 where he impressed many with his sensational performances in the lower-middle order.

With the help of his finishing heroics, the veteran wicket-keeper managed to earn a spot in the Indian T20I squad for the ongoing series against South Africa at home and has managed to live up to his finisher's tag. Karthik has continued his red-hot form with the bat in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the Proteas and is presenting a strong case for selection in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

He has been in the form of his life and has been enjoying his batting. The 37-year-old slammed a fabulous knock of 55 runs off 27 balls to produce yet another sensational finish and emerge as India's hero with the willow in the 4th T20I against South Africa on Friday. India won the game comfortably by 82 runs after successfully defending the total of 169 runs in Rajkot to level the series 2-2.

After his finishing heroics in the game, Karthik's old chat with Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on his Instagram post has gone viral. Not too long ago, Karthik had joined the commentary team for India's Test series in England last year with many speculating his international career was all but over.

However, the wicket-keeper batter has since been on a redemption journey and continues to prove his critics wrong with the bat. Karthik had shared a picture of himself on Instagram from his commentary stint during India's tour of England last year. Reacting to his post, India's current skipper Rohit had reminded the wicket-keeper that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

“You still have some cricket left. FYI!,” Rohit wrote on Karthik's post. “Don’t ever doubt that sham,” Karthik had responded with a wink emoticon. The chat between the duo has now gone viral after Karthik's incredible comeback in Team India.





It has been an incredible turnaround for Karthik since that chat with Rohit last year as he has now all but cemented his spot in India's lower-middle order in the shortest format as the designated finisher of the team. He has been excellent with the bat in the absence of Rohit in the onging T20I series against South Africa and will hope to continue his fine form in the upcoming tournaments.

Karthik will once again be under the spotlight when India lock horns with South Africa in the series-deciding final fifth T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19).