Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik? Dale Steyn picks India's wicket-keeper batter for T20 World Cup 2022

Dinesh Karthik continues to strengthen his chances of nailing down a spot in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 with his stellar performances with the bat. After a brilliant IPL 2022, the veteran wicket-keeper batter has continued his fine form in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home. Karthik slammed a match-winning half-century to help India register a comfortable 82-run win in the 4th T20I against the Proteas on Friday (June 17).

Karthik made his return to the Indian team after a gap of three years in the ongoing South Africa series as he had last played for India during the 2019 ODI World Cup. He has been roped in as a finisher in the side and has been terrific so far batting in the lower middle-order for the Men in Blue.

Apart from Karthik, a number of other players have been presenting a strong case for selection in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which is just four months away. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan among others have made the most of the opportunities coming their way and are set to give the national selectors a tough time in finalising the squad for the showpiece event in Australia later this year.

While Karthik and a few others have impressed in their respective roles, there are concerns over the forms of some of the regular players. Rishabh Pant, who is leading the Indian team against South Africa in the absence of KL Rahul, has seen his performance dip and is struggling to score runs consistently.

Pant has so far scored only 57 runs in 4 matches against South Africa in the ongoing series and is behind Karthik in the pecking order for selection in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022, as per former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. Steyn believes Karthik is ahead of Pant and should be one of the first names on paper when India's squad is selected.

"Pant has had four opportunities now in this series and he seems to be making the same mistake. You could say that good players learn from their mistakes, but he hasn't. And DK has come up just every single time and shown what a class player he is. I think if you want to win World Cups, you pick a guy who is in form," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo post India's win over South Africa on Friday.

That guy is going to win you the World Cup. If he is in a purple patch and is red hot, you pick that guy. Teams will pick on reputation, but DK is in such fantastic form, and if he continues, he will be one of the first names written down on the plane when India tours for the World Cup," he added.

Steyn believes Karthiks getting better and better at finishing games with time and he is also an experienced wicket-keeper which keeps him ahead of Pant in the race for a spot in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

"DK has been in phenomenal form and looks like he is getting better and better. He has that great wicket-keeping mentality and reads the game very well. He knows and understands what bowlers are going to do, and he backs it up really well with good skill," said the former South Africa pacer.