Dinesh Karthik: The finisher who is far from finished

On the back of a glittering IPL 2022 season, the 37-year-old Dinesh Karthik made a comeback -- for the nth time -- in the Team India set up ahead of the ongoing South Africa home T20Is. Being made a scapegoat for India's 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final loss, Karthik waited for almost three years for a comeback. Needless to say, his return has been a blessing for the national side.

From IPL 15 to date, the entire country is chanting "DK, DK" as Karthik remains the talk of the town. This success has been long overdue. Debuting for India in 2004, Karthik's career span is longer than MS Dhoni (under whose gigantic shadow he remained glued to a corner for years) and many yesteryear stars such as VVS Laxman, current head coach Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, etc. In fact, he just needs to stick around for six more years to equal the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Nonetheless, DK's success ratio is much smaller than the above-mentioned stalwarts of Indian cricket. Despite that, his hunger for success, appetite for playing for the country, willingness to adapt to varied roles, and childlike enthusiasm remain second to none.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik breaks MS Dhoni's record with sensational half-century in 4th T20I against South Africa

For someone who has been around as a second-choice keeper-batter for years, is still behind Rishabh Pant in the reckoning, has even donned the opener's hat in India's historic Test series win in England in 2007, been part of two ICC title-wins for the Men in Blue (in 2007 and 2013), bloomed in 2018-19 only to disappear once again, Karthik has come a long long way. He has failed more than he has succeeded, hence, he is adamant about not being done yet. Just like the finale in every cricket match rests on a finisher's shoulders and the end is always decided by him, or her, DK seems hell bent to pen the concluding chapter of his inspiring career on his own and in his own way. He doesn't want it to be left to fate.

Thus, Karthik isn't just India's finisher -- strengthening his chances to feature in this year's T20 World cup with each game -- he is also making a statement loud and clear, i.e. "I am a finisher, who is yet again far from finished. I will finish it off in my own way."

After becoming India's oldest half-centurion in T20Is and guiding Pant & Co. to a series-levelling win versus South Africa, in Rajkot, Karthik told all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a special interaction on BCCI.tv, "Look, I was very bull-headed that I want to play this World Cup. It is very important in my life, I have been around for so long. I know what it feels like to be dropped. I also know how valuable it is to play for Team India. I wanted to do something special. Luckily, RCB gave me that platform and the role I really enjoyed doing at the backend. I practiced for it. Now that I am here, I want to be that guy who can help India win those tough games. I know how tough it is to be part of this team. The vibe is very different," said Karthik.

During the same conversation, Hardik echoed the voice of every Indian cricket fan and athlete by lauding DK's journey. He said, "I need to tell you this, Genuinely I want to tell you this, you have given a lot of inspiration to many guys in their life. I remember the conversation you were having when you were not in the scheme of things, a lot of people counted you out."

"I remember those conversations. You told me then that my goal is to play for India again and the goal is to play this World Cup, I am going to give it my everything, and seeing you achieve that is very inspirational. A lot of people are going to learn new things. Well done my brother, very proud of you," he added.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan help India crush South Africa to level T20 series

DK is the finisher, on and off the field. He will not finish until he is part of India's flight enroute Australia for the T20 World Cup (or maybe even dream of being part of the 2023 ODI World Cup). He won't take his guard off until he sees India home in many upcoming tense chases. Similarly, he won't finish off by virtue of being dropped anymore. He is writing his own script. DK will finish off in style. Until then, sit back and enjoy the show by a child who, time and again, fights with destiny to stay relevant.