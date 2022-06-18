'He hasn't learned': Sunil Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant after yet another disappointing show vs South Africa

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rishabh Pant after yet another disappointing outing for India's stand-in captain in the 4th T20I against South Africa on Friday (June 17). India defeated South Africa comprehensively by 82 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 but Pant failed to impress once again as he was dismissed on 17 off 23 balls.

Batting first, India were in deep trouble after losing their top three inside the first seven overs. Pant, who arrived at the crease at number four was expected to steady the ship and build a strong partnership with Hardik Pandya, who was at the other end. However, the Indian skipper could only manage 17 off 23 balls.

He got out trying to play a rash shot on an outside off delivery bowled by Dwaine Pretorious as he was caught by Keshav Maharaj. However, Dinesh Karthik's sensational 55 off 27 balls and Hardik's 46 helped India post a fighting total of 169 runs on the board before Avesh Khan picked up a four-wicket haul to run through the Proteas batting line-up and bundle them out for 87 runs.

Also Read: 'Best white-ball cricketer in the world': Morgan lauds Buttler as England register highest-ever ODI score

Nonetheless, Pant's poor show with the bat continued in the series amid concerns over his consistency. Gavaskar pointed out how Pant has been dismissed in a similar fashion in the last few games against South Africa in the ongoing T20I series and has not learnt from his mistakes in the past.

“He hasn’t learned. He hasn’t learned from his previous three dismissals. They throw wide, and he keeps going for it. He can’t throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports as he slammed Pant for getting out once again after playing a rash shot.

“There is no way he’s going to get enough on it. It has gone to short-third! They all plan it, South African bowlers and Temba Bavuma just bowl wide outside the off-stump and you will get him,” the former India captain added.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik breaks MS Dhoni's record with sensational half-century in 4th T20I against South Africa

Gavaskar further claimed Pant has been dismissed as many as ten times in a similar way this year and has not yet realised that he will not be able to generate enough power for such a shot as the ball is bowled too far away from him by the pacers.

“10 times, he has been dismissed wide outside off-stump (in T20s in 2022). Some of them would’ve been called wide if he hadn’t made contact with it. Because he’s so far away, he has to reach out for it. He will never get enough power on it. To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that’s not a good sign,” said Gavaskar.