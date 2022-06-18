'Best white-ball cricketer in the world': Morgan lauds Buttler as England register highest-ever ODI score

England batters launched absolute carnage against Netherlands in the first ODI between the two sides at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday (June 17). It was an emphatic batting performance from Eoin Morgan's men as they shattered the world record for the highest ever score in ODI history. England posted a mammoth total of 498 runs in 50 overs against Netherlands to earn a comprehensive 232-run win in the series opener.

Jos Buttler was once again the destructor-in-chief for England as he continued his red hot form with the willow against Netherlands. Buttler came out to bat at number four and slammed a sensational knock of unbeaten 162 runs off just 70 deliveries laced with a staggering 14 sixes and seven fours.

England saw a total of three centurions in the game as opener Phil Salt and David Malan also notched up a hundred apiece. While Salt scored 122 off 93 balls Malan slammed 125 runs off 109 balls with the duo adding 222 runs for the second wicket after losing opener Jason Roy cheaply on just 1 run off 7 balls.

After Salt's departure, Malan combined with Buttler to add another brilliant stand of 184 runs for the third wicket. Liam Livingstone also played a sensational cameo of 22-ball 66 after coming out to bat at number 6 in the 45th over. Livingstone took no time in launching an all-out attack against the Dutch bowlers and slammed 6 sixes and 6 fours en route to his 66 off 22.

England went on to post a humongous total of 498/4 on the board in 50 overs to smash the record for the highest ever total in ODIs. England held the record previously for their 481 runs against Australia in 2018. Following their win, England skipper Morgan hailed Buttler as the best white-ball player in the world.

"The last couple of days have been great. Feels good to be among this group. To post a big score like that and then Jos coming in at the end and he is a world of his own, it is absolutely amazing - probably the reason why he is the best white-ball cricketer in the world," said Morgan as he lauded Buttler.

When the guys come in and play with the mantra that we have been playing for the last six years, it's great. We have not played a lot of 50-over cricket recently, and it's important to have such situations going into the World Cup in India next year," he added.

Buttler was in brilliant form for his side Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 and was also awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award for his batting exploits throughout the season. The English batter won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in IPL 2022 and has continued his fine form for England.

Buttler admitted after his sensational knock against Netherlands that he is in the form of his life and that the 2-month break between the Ashes and IPL 2022 has helped him enjoy his game. "Certainly feels like the form of my life, the IPL was brilliant, absolutely loved it and came back here. The World T20 went well, the Ashes was tough but no cricket for two months was refreshing," said the England star.