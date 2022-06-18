I am going to try and hit a lot more sixes, says Buttler after battering Netherlands

After Eoin Morgan's England recorded the highest one-day international score of 498-4 against the Netherlands, man of the match Jos Buttler promised to "hit lot more sixes".

Jos Buttler wrecked the Netherlands at Amstelveen on Friday as he plundered an unbeaten 162 against the hapless Dutch attack in just 70 balls to ensure his side's 232-run victory.

Another English batsman Liam Livingstone coming in at number six hit the fastest half-century for England off just 17 balls while scoring 66 off 26 balls with six boundaries and an equal number of sixes. The Dutch had no answer to England's firepower as they folded up for just 266 with Scott Edwards top scoring with an unbeaten 72.

"This is a really exciting time for us," Buttler said after the match, adding, "I have certainly tried to back my six-hitting more than I have done in previous years. I am going to try and hit a lot more sixes... and that was really the plan today."

Phil Salt who hit 122 off 93 balls with 14 boundaries and 3 sixes and Dawid Malan's 125 off 109 balls studded with nine boundaries and 3 sixes helped put the Three Lions in the driver's seat. Buttler came down the order to provide the final flourish as he hit his ton in just 47 balls and finished with seven boundaries and 14 sixes to create ODI history for England.

Dutch skipper Seelaar added that the team had let itself down dropping catches as England took full advantage of Dutch misery on the field.

Captain Morgan however remained focussed on the job asserting: "We don't take days like these for granted. We've worked incredibly hard to earn days like today."

England beat their own ODI record set in 2018 when they amassed 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge.

(With inputs from Agencies)

