WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between West Indies and Sri Lanka?

West Indies and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. This will be the second game of the day, which will be played soon after the Australia-Bangladesh encounter from the same group, i.e. Pool A.

Talking about both sides' campaigns, Windies as well as Sri Lanka haven't found the momentum in the Super 12 round. Kieron Pollard-led West Indies are one of the biggest disappointments in the mega event as they have managed only one win from three encounters. As their batters haven't managed to adjust to the tricky surfaces in the UAE, the defending champions and two-time winners West Indies are on the brink of an early elimination. They need to win both their games, by big margins, and hope for other results to favour them to go into the semis.

On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka impressed in the warm-up games and the qualifiers. Nonetheless, they haven't managed to get going in the main draw. After a spirited win versus Bangladesh, they had their moments versus Australia before being thrashed whereas they lost two highly-competitive games versus South Africa and England, respectively.

The Lankans will, however, not be gutted as they finally have some exciting talent to build for the future, along with a good captain.

Match prediction for West Indies versus Sri Lanka fixture: The venue, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, is another one which hasn't been the safest when it comes to defending totals. However, there is something for the pacers and batsmen whereas spinners will also come into the game with the slow and tricky conditions on offer. Expect a good-scoring encounter with equal contest between bat and ball. A 165-170-plus scoring match on cards with Sri Lanka to dent Windies' run?

In head-to-head, both sides have 7 wins each in 14 face-offs. Lanka hold the edge in T20 WC history, leading 5-2. However, the Windies have a 4-1 record post the last World Cup. Phew, this is going to be a close contest.