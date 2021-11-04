T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh match?

Australia and Bangladesh will face-off with each other in match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. This will be the first game of the day, with West Indies to take on Sri Lanka in the following encounter from Pool A.

Australia are very much in contention for the semi-finals race. They started with back-to-back wins before going down to England by 8 wickets. With two matches still remaining for the Men in Yellow, Aaron Finch & Co. will hope for a much-improved performance to bolster their net run-rate and give a tough fight to South Africa in order to seal the second semi-final spot.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign. They lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, which was an intense affair, before being hammered by England and South Africa. In addition, they went down to West Indies in a thrilling encounter. Being already eliminated, the Mahmudullah-led Bangla Tigers will hope to salvage some pride and bow out with a win. However, they will have to raise their game in all departments to stun a formidable Australian line-up.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports