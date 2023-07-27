WI vs IND: 'I've answered this a lot of times' - Rohit to reporter when asked about Kohli's lack of big knocks

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series versus West Indies, in Barbados, Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media and gave a fitting reply when asked a repetitive question about Virat Kohli. A reporter asked whether Kohli's lack of tons is a concern for Team India. To this, the national captain Rohit stated that he has answered this query on several occasions in the past and insisted that the team doesn't care about “outside noises.”

“I've answered this question a lot of times. All the outside talk, who scored how many, took how many wickets... people who say such things don't know what happens inside. For us, what happens inside stays inside. We prefer that. For us, the most important is to win matches, not who's talking about what. It doesn't matter to us,” Rohit said in the press conference. He added, “Our priority is the three ODI matches right now, we're focussing on that."

A lot has been said and written about Kohli during Rohit's captaincy era. In 2022, he was struggling for runs before he went past his lean phase during the Asia Cup, in August-September. He broke his four-year-long century drought and was in top form for the remainder of the year. In early 2023, the 34-year-old broke his Test century drought before also ending his overseas Test ton drought during the recently-concluded two Tests versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island.

While Kohli is not scoring big in every game, he has been among runs with hundreds coming from his willow from time to time. The former Indian captain will look to score big in the three ODIs versus the Windies. He averages a brilliant 66.50 with nine centuries and 11 fifties versus the Men in Maroon.

