We hope he plays before ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma opines on Jasprit Bumrah as pacer eyes India comeback

After winning the two Tests 1-0, India will now face West Indies in the three-match ODI series opener on Thursday (July 27) in Barbados. Ahead of the series opener, captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media and opened up on the likely comeback of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's last international match was in September 2022 and since then, he has been out of cricketing action due to injury concerns. He is at the National Cricket Acamdey (NCA) and is gearing up for a quick comeback, with the ODI World Cup to kick off on October 05 in India.

While Rohit mentioned that he is not aware if Bumrah's return, as per reports he might feature in the Ireland T20Is next month, but stated that he will hope for him to play some games ahead of the ODI World Cup. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he’s coming from a serious injury and I’ve no idea if he’ll travel to Ireland because the team hasn’t been announced yet."

'Hope he plays before the World Cup'

Hitman further added, "If he gets to play then it’s good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing. We’ll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment."

Along with Bumrah, India also awaits the return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant before the 50-over showpiece event in India. While Pant is unlikely to feature in the mega event, Iyer and Rahul are expected to comeback sooner than later as the duo are part of India's middle order.

Ahead of the ODI WC, India are set to play over ten games including the Asia Cup and home ODIs versus five-time champions Australia. For now, they will aim to whitewash the Windies, in the Caribbean island.

