IND vs WI ODI Series: Mohammed Siraj returns to India as part of workload management; no replacement named

Mohammed Siraj is heading back to India as part of the workload management as he won’t be part of the ODI set-up. Rohit Sharma’s men set to play West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting on Thursday, July 27 will be without the speedster as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to give the player a good rest before the World Cup and the Asia Cup. The BCCI won’t be naming a replacement and will return to India with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.