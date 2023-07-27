IND vs WI ODI Series: Mohammed Siraj returns to India as part of workload management; no replacement named
Story highlights
The BCCI opted to rest Mohammed Siraj after the Test series as he was the first-choice bowler after Mohammed Shami. Siraj has been playing consistent cricket in the last few months which has seen him play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Test series. He will now take a rest before the Asia Cup which will start at August end while the team prepares for the ODI World Cup.
Mohammed Siraj is heading back to India as part of the workload management as he won’t be part of the ODI set-up. Rohit Sharma’s men set to play West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting on Thursday, July 27 will be without the speedster as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to give the player a good rest before the World Cup and the Asia Cup. The BCCI won’t be naming a replacement and will return to India with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.
Siraj to miss ODI series
